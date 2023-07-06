Flying V Fire forces closure of US 60 north of Globe

GLOBE, AZ — US 60 is closed in both directions north of Globe until further notice after a wildfire sparked Wednesday afternoon.

The roadway is closed from milepost 256 to 311 because of the Flying V Fire.

The Bureau of Indian Affairs says the fire was one of six fires that ignited along US 60 Wednesday.

Five of the six fires were contained to less than half an acre each.

The Flying V Fire has spread to 722 acres, according to the BIA.

BIA Forestry and Wildland Fire Management

No structures are currently threatened as the fire burns in a northeasterly direction west of the roadway.

But, there is no time frame for US 60 to reopen as the fire burns.

The bureau is urging drivers to make sure their vehicles and trailers are maintained because any little spark can start a major wildfire.

To stay up to date on the Flying V Fire, click here.