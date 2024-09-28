Watch Now
Evacuations underway as brush fire burns in Gila River Indian Community

Fire estimated to be 100 acres
Evacuations are underway as a 100-acre brush fire burns in the Gila River Indian Community.

Officials say residents of District 6 are being evacuated. Officials say the fire is at zero containment.

According to the Gila River Indian Community's website, there are 2,310 residents in the district. It is unknown exactly how many residents are being impacted by the fire.

Gila River Indian Community officials say that anyone who needs shelter can go to the District 7 Multipurpose Building.

It is unknown what started the fire.

This is a developing situation. Stick with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

