Watch
NewsWildfires

Actions

Evacuations ordered as crews battle Margo Fire in east Pinal County

items.[0].image.alt
Arizona State Forestry
MargoFire
Posted at 12:57 PM, Apr 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-08 16:28:17-04

DUDLEYVILLE, AZ — A wildfire that sparked southeast of the Valley Thursday has prompted evacuations and is threatening several structures, officials say.

Arizona State Forestry officials say the Margo Fire is burning through thick tamarisk within a river bottom in Dudleyville, northeast of Tucson in Pinal County.

Margo Fire

Crews are battling the fire using aircraft and ground fire engines.

Multiple structures are threatened by the flames, though at this time it is unclear what those structures are.

Residents of Dudleyville, in the eastern portion of Pinal County, are being told to evacuate immediately as the fire continues to burn.

Residents can seek shelter at Ray High School in Kearny. The school is being set up as an emergency shelter location. If possible residents should seek shelter with family or friends outside of the area as a first option.

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.