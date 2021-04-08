Evacuations ordered as crews battle Margo Fire in east Pinal County

DUDLEYVILLE, AZ — A wildfire that sparked southeast of the Valley Thursday has prompted evacuations and is threatening several structures, officials say.

Arizona State Forestry officials say the Margo Fire is burning through thick tamarisk within a river bottom in Dudleyville, northeast of Tucson in Pinal County.

Zane Naylor

Crews are battling the fire using aircraft and ground fire engines.

Multiple structures are threatened by the flames, though at this time it is unclear what those structures are.

#AZForestry working #MargoFire in #Dudleyville. Fire burning through thick tamarisk w/n river bottom. Aircraft, incl. VLAT & LAT en route along w/ add’l ground resources. Multiple structures threatened. Per @PinalCSO residents in SET with some in GO mode. #AZFire @PinalCounty pic.twitter.com/ppJqXDc3bE — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) April 8, 2021

Residents of Dudleyville, in the eastern portion of Pinal County, are being told to evacuate immediately as the fire continues to burn.

Residents can seek shelter at Ray High School in Kearny. The school is being set up as an emergency shelter location. If possible residents should seek shelter with family or friends outside of the area as a first option.

All homes in Dudleyville are now in "GO!" status due to danger from the #MargoFire. Ray High School in Kearny is the emergency shelter location for residents. pic.twitter.com/bCc4d7QARE — Pinal County Sheriff’s Office (@PinalCSO) April 8, 2021

Follow instructions from emergency personnel, stay on designated evacuation routes and avoid closed areas.