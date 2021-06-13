Watch
NewsWildfires

Actions

Crews battling Cornville Fire burning near Sedona

items.[0].image.alt
Michael Yeager
Cornville Fire near sedona
Posted at 3:07 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 18:10:50-04

CORNVILLE, AZ — Officials with Arizona State Forestry say crews are currently battling a wildfire that sparked in Cornville near Sedona Sunday afternoon.

Crews say the Cornville Fire is estimated to have burned 125-200 acres.

The fire is currently threatening structures with one outbuilding being destroyed by the fire.

A "GO" notification has been ordered for all Mingus Panorama subdivision residents.

The cause of this fire is not yet known.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 summer water drive to help Arizona families