Crews battling Cornville Fire burning near Sedona

CORNVILLE, AZ — Officials with Arizona State Forestry say crews are currently battling a wildfire that sparked in Cornville near Sedona Sunday afternoon.

Crews say the Cornville Fire is estimated to have burned 125-200 acres.

The fire is currently threatening structures with one outbuilding being destroyed by the fire.

A "GO" notification has been ordered for all Mingus Panorama subdivision residents.

#CornvilleFire update - est. 125-200 acres & active on W, N, & NW flanks. Crews working structure protection to nearby homes. One outbuilding destroyed. Per YCSO, GO for Mingus Panorama subdivision. VLAT ordered to assist LATs & ground resources. #AZFire #AZForestry @CoconinoNF pic.twitter.com/UOGI1AC9dh — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) June 13, 2021

The cause of this fire is not yet known.