Crews battling Amerind Fire burning east of Tucson

Posted at 6:09 PM, May 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-15 21:09:03-04

Crews are battling a wildfire that sparked in Dragoon, east of Tucson Saturday.

The Amerind Fire has burned approximately 30 acres.

Nearby homes are currently being evacuated along Sacred Rock Road.

What sparked the fire is unknown at this time.

