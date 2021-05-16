Crews battling Amerind Fire burning east of Tucson

Crews are battling a wildfire that sparked in Dragoon, east of Tucson Saturday.

The Amerind Fire has burned approximately 30 acres.

Nearby homes are currently being evacuated along Sacred Rock Road.

New start - #AmerindFire, in #Dragoon, approx 30 acres & moving N/E. Moderate fire behavior. Per #CochiseCounty SO, evacs in progress, incl. along Sacred Rock Road. Multiple values at risk. Air Attack, #AZForestry hand crew & add’l engines en route. #AZFire @CochiseCounty pic.twitter.com/dMvN6Nz0sM — AZ State Forestry (@azstateforestry) May 16, 2021

What sparked the fire is unknown at this time.