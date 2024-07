CORDES LAKES, AZ — Some residents in Cordes Lakes are on SET evacuation status due to the "Quail Run Fire" Saturday afternoon.

An evacuation shelter is being set up by the American Red Cross at Mayer High School, officials say. Sheltering for animals is available at the same location.

Information on the fire itself has not yet been released. ABC15 is working to get more information.

This is a developing story. Check back with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest details.