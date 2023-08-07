Brady Fire burning north of Payson grows to 300 acres; 0% containment

PAYSON, AZ — Dozens of firefighters are battling the Brady Fire, about 11 miles north of Payson.

It sparked at about 2 p.m. Sunday near the Mogollon Rim and has grown to 300 acres as of Monday morning. It is currently 0% contained.

Camp Geronimo, a boy scout camp, and Shadow Rim Camp, a girl scout camp, are in SET mode for possible evacuation. Both camps are private campgrounds within the forest.

Officials say the fire is burning in rugged and remote terrain making operations difficult for crews.

