Wildfires

Brady Fire burning north of Payson grows to 300 acres; 0% containment

Brady Fire, Gila County
InciWeb
The Brady Fire is burning through Ponderosa, grass, and brush within rugged and remote terrain, approximately 11 miles north of Payson.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Aug 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-07 13:48:22-04

PAYSON, AZ — Dozens of firefighters are battling the Brady Fire, about 11 miles north of Payson.

It sparked at about 2 p.m. Sunday near the Mogollon Rim and has grown to 300 acres as of Monday morning. It is currently 0% contained.

Camp Geronimo, a boy scout camp, and Shadow Rim Camp, a girl scout camp, are in SET mode for possible evacuation. Both camps are private campgrounds within the forest.

Officials say the fire is burning in rugged and remote terrain making operations difficult for crews.

