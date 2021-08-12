North Italia and Flower Child to open in Gilbert in September

GILBERT, AZ — Big news for the East Valley: North Italia and Flower Child, two of restaurateur Sam Fox's popular restaurant concepts, are almost ready to open, but not quite.

North Italia, which specializes in handmade pasta and pizza, is set to open on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2021, followed by Flower Child, a healthy eatery focused on salads and protein bowls, on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2021, Fox Restaurant Concepts announced Thursday in a news release.

Both concepts will share the same building and patio between Firebirds Wood Fired Grill and Living Spaces, near Williams Field Road and Santan Village Parkway, in Gilbert.

The openings mark North Italia's fourth location in Arizona and Flower Child's fifth in Arizona. It will be the first location for both brands in the far East Valley.

Ahead of the openings, on-site job interviews are being held at the Gilbert location for both front- and back-of-house positions, such as line cooks and prep cooks, bartenders, and servers.

Open positions can be found at www.northitalia.com/restaurant-careers and https://www.iamaflowerchild.com/restaurant-careers.

Job fair details are below:

North Italia

August 18 - 21, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

August 22, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

August 23 - 28,10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

August 29, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

August 30 – September 4, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

September 5, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Flower Child

September 7 - 18 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Founder Sam Fox sold Fox Restaurant Concepts to The Cheesecake Factory, Inc. in 2019, though he remains in charge of the company's day-to-day operations.

Since then, Blanco Tacos & Tequila opened another location in downtown Phoenix and Culinary Dropout opened at the Scottsdale Quarter.

Conceptual rendering/handout

Separate from those projects, Fox, under his own hospitality company, is also opening The Global Ambassador, a 141-room, internationally-inspired hotel at "The Grove" development, near 44th Street and Camelback Road in Arcadia. The hotel is slated to open in 2023.