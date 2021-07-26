Florida-based theater chain Touchstar Cinemas opening theater in the Valley

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Touchstar Cinemas, a growing Orlando, Florida-based chain of luxury movie theaters, is set to open its first location in Scottsdale, Arizona.

The company will take over the building that previously housed Studio Movie Grill in the Sonoran Village shopping center, near the Loop 101 and Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard.

Studio Movie Grill, a dine-in movie theater chain, closed that location -- its only location in Arizona -- in spring 2020 due to the pandemic and ultimately did not reopen.

Kaitlyn Kor, a communications coordinator for Big Yam Properties, which owns the shopping center, confirmed to ABC15 that Touchstar Cinemas would be moving in. She said the owners have a "tentative Labor Day opening date."

ABC15 has reached out to Touchstar Cinemas for more information.

According to its website, Touchstar's theaters show first-run movies, feature luxury power reclining seats, dine-in service, and DLP digital projection and 3-D.

They have three locations in Florida and one in Alabama that is currently under construction. Arizona will mark the chain's fifth location.

Phoenix is home to several movie theaters: Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, AMC, Cinemark Theatres, Fat Cats Entertainment, Harkins, Picture Show Entertainment, and Regal Cinemas.