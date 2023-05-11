Watch Now
News

Actions

WATCH: 'Cruzando la Linea' special on crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border

The border between the United States and Mexico stretches 1,954 miles. U.S. Customs and Border Protection's top priority is to keep terrorists, weapons, and drugs from entering the U.S. while welcoming legitimate travelers and commerce.
Posted at 9:26 AM, May 11, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-11 12:26:37-04

The border between the United States and Mexico stretches 1,954 miles

U.S. Customs and Border Protection's top priority is to bad actors from entering the U.S. while welcoming legitimate travelers and commerce.

EXCLUSIVE: In the air with CBP agents over the border ahead of Title 42 ending

Title 42 is set to end at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday.

Tens of thousands of migrants are expected to try to enter the U.S. once the policy ends.

Watch the one-hour special, "Cruzando la Linea" in the player above.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!