Two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites announced in Peoria and Scottsdale

Two pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites are opening in Peoria and Scottsdale.

Maricopa County Public Health announced Thursday that both sites will offer the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone over the age of 18.

In Peoria, the event will be held at the Peoria Sports Complex on Friday, April 16 and Saturday, April 17 from 7:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The event is hosted by the City of Peoria and Albertsons Pharmacy. You must have an appointment and can register by clicking here.

In Scottsdale, the event will be held at a shopping center store space located at 11275 East Via Linda.

This event is hosted by Albertsons/Safeway. You must have an appointment and can register by clicking here.

Health officials ask everyone to please come prepared with a face mask, official photo ID, insurance card if you have one, and proof of appointment (appointment code).

As of March 24, Maricopa County eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine includes anyone age 18 and over (for Moderna and Janssen) and anyone age 16 and over (for Pfizer.)

To meet the needs of essential workers and other prioritized groups, smaller pop-up events are being planned around the county, according to Maricopa County Public Health.