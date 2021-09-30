Watch
NewsVaccine in Arizona

Actions

PXU to require vaccines or testing for sports and activities

items.[0].image.alt
WFTS
vaccine-vaccines-coronavirus1.png
Posted at 12:38 PM, Sep 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-30 16:58:56-04

PHOENIX — Phoenix Union High School District is requiring all staff and students to be vaccinated or test weekly for COVID-19 in order to participate in sports and other extra-curricular activities.

Coaches, staff, volunteers and students can either show proof of vaccination by Monday, November 1, or commit to weekly testing to participate, according to a release from PXU on Thursday.

The vaccine and tests are free and are offered on all PXU campuses.

Individuals who choose to get vaccinated at a later date will no longer have to test weekly once they present their completed vaccination card.

"PXU's promise to prioritize the health and safety of our staff, students, and families is unchanged." Superintendent Dr. Chad Gestson said. "We remain fully committed to what we call the Uninterrupted A's: academics, athletics, arts, and activities. Requiring participants to be vaccinated or test weekly will help avoid COVID-shortened seasons and reduce spread during in-person learning when students return from their practices and competitions."

All winter sports are subject to this requirement, according to PXU officials.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV