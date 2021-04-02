Pima County opens vaccinations to those 16 and up

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County will open vaccinations to those 16 and older at 7 a.m. Monday.

The change falls in line with the state's move to open vaccine eligibility to those 16 and over that was announced on March 24.

County sites include Banner-South Kino Stadium, Tucson Medical Center and the Tucson Convention Center.

Starting April 5, a smaller POD will also be available at the El Pueblo Center located at 101 W. Irvington Road.

"We have made great progress in vaccinating those groups and are continuing our efforts to ensure that vulnerable and at-risk populations have access to the vaccine as well," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, the Pima County Health Department Director, in a statement. "With vaccine availability increasing in the county, it's the right time to expand and have the same eligibility requirements no matter where you want to get your shot."

For information on how to sign up, click here.