MCSO providing C19 vaccines to inmates aged 55+

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office is providing the COVID-19 vaccine to inmates age 55 and older.

Correctional Health Services began administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccines Thursday morning to MCSO inmates who were over 55 years old and wanted to receive it.

CHS received a total of 400 Johnson & Johnson doses from the Public Health Department earlier this week for the incarcerated population within Maricopa County.

There are 318 inmates who are 55 and over. The facilities to be eligible for the vaccine include Lower Buckeye Jail, Towers Jail, Watkins Jail, 4th Avenue Jail, and Estrella Jail.

“Providing the COVID-19 vaccine to our incarcerated population is yet another step to help keep our inmates, staff, and medical personnel safe and healthy,” said Sheriff Penzone.

“We are beginning to see the light at the end of the tunnel and are appreciative for the partnership with CHS and Public Health as we continue working towards restarting jail programs, expanding resources, and turning the page on this pandemic.”