MCCCD reinstates indoor mask policy amid COVID-19 cases increase

PHOENIX — Maricopa County Community College District is reinstating its indoor mask policy as COVID-19 cases rise.

In a statement released Thursday, MCCCD announced an update to its mask guidelines which now requires face coverings to be worn indoors across all 10 campuses and system offices.

“The Maricopa Community Colleges’ goal throughout the pandemic has been to protect our community’s health and wellbeing,” said MCCCD Interim Chancellor, Dr. Steven R. Gonzales. “Requiring our students, faculty, and staff to wear face coverings is another step in the right direction for our Colleges to begin the fall semester safely. I want to thank our employees and students who have continued the hard work of keeping themselves and our Maricopa community safe.”

Officials stated that because the requirement applies to all individuals regardless of vaccination status, it is "in line with both the Governor's Executive Order (2021-15) and Arizona Revised Statutes 15-1650.05," which will go into effect on September 29.

The statement went on to say, "We understand that not everyone may be able or willing to be vaccinated, and our intent is to respect each individual within our community while also addressing the safety concerns associated with the current circumstances."

Maricopa Community Colleges says it will monitor the evolving mask and face-covering guidelines and update the community on any changes moving into the fall semester.

On Thursday, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported 2,970 new cases of COVID-19 and six additional deaths.

Beginning August 21, 2021, MCCCD will be hosting vaccine clinics on each of their college campuses for students and their friends and families.

As an added incentive, students receiving the vaccine at one of the college campuses will receive a $50 grocery gift card while supplies last. Only Maricopa Community College students are eligible for the grocery card.