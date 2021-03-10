Menu

Maricopa County releases guidance on essential worker COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

Kathy Willens/AP
In this Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 photo, grocery supervisor Joseph Lupo, left, arranges cookies in the shelves at the Lidl food market in Lake Grove, N.Y., where he works after getting the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccination earlier in the day. Lupo, who fell ill with the virus in March, was elated to get his first vaccine dose. "I never ever want to get COVID again, or see anybody else get it," said Lupo, 59. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
Posted at 10:25 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 13:22:00-05

PHOENIX — Maricopa County has released new guidelines on coronavirus vaccine eligibility for essential workers as it gears up to administer Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccines this week.

County officials say priority will be given to essential workers deemed to be at the highest risk of infection, following federal guidelines.

Essential workers are considered to be in the following categories:

  • Food and agriculture
  • Grocery and convenience stores, and carnicerias
  • US Postal Service
  • Public transit
  • State and local government
  • Funeral homes
  • Manufacturing

Maricopa County says due to prioritization of those on the front lines, not everyone in the industries will be immediately eligible for the vaccine. As supply increases, more people will become eligible.

The county is also working with multiple partners like Valley Metro, City of Phoenix, Safeway and more.

See more information and all currently eligible groups here.

