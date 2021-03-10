Maricopa County releases guidance on essential worker COVID-19 vaccine eligibility

PHOENIX — Maricopa County has released new guidelines on coronavirus vaccine eligibility for essential workers as it gears up to administer Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) vaccines this week.

County officials say priority will be given to essential workers deemed to be at the highest risk of infection, following federal guidelines.

Essential workers are considered to be in the following categories:



Food and agriculture

Grocery and convenience stores, and carnicerias

US Postal Service

Public transit

State and local government

Funeral homes

Manufacturing

Maricopa County says due to prioritization of those on the front lines, not everyone in the industries will be immediately eligible for the vaccine. As supply increases, more people will become eligible.

The county is also working with multiple partners like Valley Metro, City of Phoenix, Safeway and more.

See more information and all currently eligible groups here.