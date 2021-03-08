Maricopa County receives first Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment

Maricopa County has received its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to county officials Monday.

The Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management said it is still working on a plan to distribute the vaccines to essential workers and more information will be provided later this week.

Last month, the FDA gave an emergency use authorization of a one-shot coronavirus vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, marking the third coronavirus shot allowed to be administered to Americans.

Initial results released by Johnson & Johnson indicated that the vaccine reduced severe instances of the disease by 85%, and no person who took the vaccine died as a result.