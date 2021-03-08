Menu

Watch
NewsVaccine in Arizona

Actions

Maricopa County receives first Johnson & Johnson vaccine shipment

items.[0].image.alt
AP
FILE - This Dec. 2, 2020, file photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The U.S. is getting a third vaccine to prevent COVID-19, as the Food and Drug Administration on Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 cleared a Johnson & Johnson shot that works with just one dose instead of two (Johnson & Johnson via AP)
Johnson & Johnson vaccine
Posted at 11:54 AM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 13:58:25-05

Maricopa County has received its first shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to county officials Monday.

The Maricopa County Department of Emergency Management said it is still working on a plan to distribute the vaccines to essential workers and more information will be provided later this week.

Last month, the FDA gave an emergency use authorization of a one-shot coronavirus vaccine by Johnson & Johnson, marking the third coronavirus shot allowed to be administered to Americans.

Initial results released by Johnson & Johnson indicated that the vaccine reduced severe instances of the disease by 85%, and no person who took the vaccine died as a result.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV