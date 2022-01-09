Hundreds attend vaccine clinic hosted by Phoenix Union High School District

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Union High School District hosted a COVID vaccine and testing clinic on Saturday at Metro Tech High School.

"We actually opened 30 minutes earlier because we had already had a line outside," said Richard Franco, the district's marketing and communications director.

"Every other community has access to the vaccine; we want to make sure our community has access as well," he added.

According to the district, more than 1,500 people received a vaccine dose on Saturday. Families were able to receive any dose from any manufacturer including boosters for kids.

Parents told ABC15 they were happy to see such a large turnout given the increase in cases and rate of spread.

"I think it's very important especially for those that go to work go to school, very active lives," said Kendra Lewis.

Lewis said her children were getting their booster shots and she was happy she didn't need to make an appointment.

"To be able to come to an event on Saturday is very crucial simply because I'm not locked down to an appointment, I can just come at my leisure and make sure my kids are safe," she said.

Meanwhile, Emily Quesada told ABC15 she was bringing her five-year-old son to get his second dose of the vaccine.

"We wanted to get that taken care of in a timely manner so that he can be healthy and protected and we can be part of the solution," she said.

Quesada said she spent time with her son in the morning to make sure he wasn't scared. She also appreciated the access the district provided.

"The more that they're making it easier for people to get this done is key," she said.

The district is hosting testing at some of their campuses during the week and will offer similar events on the weekend for at least the next two months.