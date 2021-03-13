Menu

Governor says Arizona can meet Biden's COVID-19 vaccine deadline

Ross D. Franklin/AP
Posted at 1:44 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 15:44:55-05

PHOENIX — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says the state can meet President Joe Biden’s goal to offer vaccinations to everyone by May 1, as long as the state gets enough doses.

Ducey told KTAR-FM Friday that he's focused on vaccinating those who want shots but will turn his attention to people who are apprehensive and those who can't easily access a drive-thru mass vaccination venue.

Ducey's health director says the state's supply of vaccines is projected to increase significantly in April.

Arizona is currently vaccinating people 55 and older with plans to lower the threshold to age 45 by April 1.

