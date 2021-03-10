Gov. Ducey, Dr. Christ apologize for coronavirus vaccine struggles

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and his top health official say they are sorry people have struggled to make a vaccine appointment and they are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get inoculated.

Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ issued the apology Tuesday to a man who said on a telephone town hall that vaccine registration has been "a real disaster."

Ducey says "this has been a bumpy time" but has worked to increase computer capacity and build out a massive vaccination center at the Arizona Cardinals stadium.

Ducey and Christ fielded more than two dozen questions, many about how to get vaccinated or whether someone should get a shot with their specific health conditions.