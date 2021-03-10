Menu

Watch
NewsVaccine in Arizona

Actions

Gov. Ducey, Dr. Christ apologize for coronavirus vaccine struggles

items.[0].image.alt
Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - In this March 23, 2020 file photo, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, right, and Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ, left, provide an update on the coronavirus during a news conference at the Arizona State Public Health Laboratory in Phoenix. Ducey is urging Arizonans to be understanding and reasonable as people and businesses face April 1 due dates for bills such as mortgages, rent, utilities and internet service. Ducey posted on Twitter that "the world has changed since March 1" and that bills previously paid routinely "are now a struggle for many people and small businesses." (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)
Ducey Virus Outbreak Arizona
Posted at 9:10 AM, Mar 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 11:18:40-05

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and his top health official say they are sorry people have struggled to make a vaccine appointment and they are working to make it as easy as possible for people to get inoculated.

Ducey and Dr. Cara Christ issued the apology Tuesday to a man who said on a telephone town hall that vaccine registration has been "a real disaster."

Ducey says "this has been a bumpy time" but has worked to increase computer capacity and build out a massive vaccination center at the Arizona Cardinals stadium.

Ducey and Christ fielded more than two dozen questions, many about how to get vaccinated or whether someone should get a shot with their specific health conditions.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV