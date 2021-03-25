Glendale Community College becomes COVID-19 vaccine site

GLENDALE, AZ — A partnership between SIPMD and the Maricopa County health department has led to the opening of a mega vaccination site at Glendale Community College.

“We are doing walk-ups, although it may take time, people can show up and get the vaccine,” says Victoria Malley, spokesperson for SIPMD.

The site opened for vaccinations on Thursday at 9 a.m. and will run until 5 p.m. The site is also slated to remain open for at least one week.

Malley says they will vaccinate roughly 1,000 to 2,000 people on Thursday, with the ability to vaccinate up to 5,000 as they ramp up their efforts during the weekend.

The vaccination site has the Moderna vaccine.

For an appointment, you can go here.