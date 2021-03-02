Menu

Gila County to help others with vaccination efforts after seeing success

Mary OConnell
Vaccine
Posted at 6:18 PM, Mar 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 20:18:51-05

Gila County is planning on helping other counties, within the state, with vaccination efforts as early as next week.

This move comes as the county has already vaccinated a majority of the people who want one in their county.

They opened up to the general public last Tuesday, vaccinating anyone 18+ in the county. They expect 45% of their population to be vaccinated by the end of the week.

Monday's announcement comes after the Arizona Department of Health Services announced that they are opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to more people in our state, with those 55 and older eligible to make an appointment at State Farm Stadium and Phoenix Municipal Stadium starting Tuesday.

Gila County Emergency Management Director, Josh Beck, says they are currently speaking with other counties to figure out the logistics, including eligibility requirements.

