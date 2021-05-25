Free family vaccine event to be held at Chase Field on June 5

A free family coronavirus vaccination event is taking place in early June at Chase Field.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Department of Health Services, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona are teaming up to host the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

Everyone vaccinated over the age of 12 will have a chance to run the bases, take photos on the field, and get a free game ticket. The free tickets will be valid for them and a guest to go to a Monday-Friday 2021 D-backs game.

Walk-ins are available and are first-come, first-served. Appointments are also available and can be made by calling 844-542-8201 or online.

Those who are vaccinated at this event will be able to get a second dose at Chase Field on June 26.

The event will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

