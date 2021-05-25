Watch
NewsVaccine in Arizona

Actions

Free family vaccine event to be held at Chase Field on June 5

Freebies will also be offered at the event
items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
ABC15
Chase Field generic
Posted at 8:49 AM, May 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-25 11:49:35-04

A free family coronavirus vaccination event is taking place in early June at Chase Field.

The Arizona Diamondbacks, Arizona Department of Health Services, and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona are teaming up to host the event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 5.

Everyone vaccinated over the age of 12 will have a chance to run the bases, take photos on the field, and get a free game ticket. The free tickets will be valid for them and a guest to go to a Monday-Friday 2021 D-backs game.

Walk-ins are available and are first-come, first-served. Appointments are also available and can be made by calling 844-542-8201 or online.

Those who are vaccinated at this event will be able to get a second dose at Chase Field on June 26.

The event will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Sacramento Republic Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app