Dozens attend COVID-19 vaccine event for kids at Phoenix Union High School District

PHOENIX — Children ages 5 to 11 were able to get vaccinated during an event Saturday hosted by the Phoenix Union High School District.

Dozens of kids filled the Carl Hayden gymnasium during a clinic for children and their families.

“It may not stop COVID-19 but it's more than likely stop him from getting sick if he did get COVID-19,” said Tracey Lopes.

Lopes brought her son to get vaccinated.

She said getting him the shot brought her peace of mind.

"He's in school full-time. He plays basketball,” Lopes said. “It's hard to keep the mask up when you're running around on the court.”

Another mom told ABC15 she liked that the district was helping Hispanic families in the area.

"Breaking a little bit of that language barrier because the bilingual student can reach their Spanish speaking parent and bring along that information,” said Lizeth Arenas.

Arenas said that she got her booster while her son got his first dose of the recently approved Pfizer shot.

According to the district, more than 80 percent of their students are Latino.

However, in Arizona, less than 18 percent of people in the state vaccinated are Hispanic.

Superintendent Dr. Chad E. Gestson told ABC15 that getting kids vaccinated will help keep them safe.

"Here in Phoenix there are approximately 150,000 K-12 students. Phoenix Union, partner districts, students enrolled in private and charter — it is critically important we get as many vaccines in arms as possible,” he said.

Arenas agreed.

"To be able have this opportunity for our son to receive his vaccine and further the immunity in our family is really special for us,” she said.