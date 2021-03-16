Menu

Watch
NewsVaccine in Arizona

Actions

Coconino County moves to start vaccinating people age 35 and older

items.[0].image.alt
Nam Y. Huh/AP
Prepared COVID-19 Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine syringes are seen at Edward Hospital in Naperville, Ill., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. Illinois received about 43,000 doses in its first shipment of a COVID-19 vaccine Monday as health officials reported another 103 coronavirus deaths statewide. Most of the shots will be distributed to local health care centers for health care workers, according to Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker's office. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)
COVID-19 vaccine
Posted at 3:11 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 00:34:53-04

Coconino County announced Tuesday that it will move to start vaccinating people age 35 and older with COVID-19 vaccine appointments available effective immediately.

County officials said vaccinations are being expanded effective immediately to include individuals in Phase 1C and those 35 and older.

On Monday, another Arizona county announced it would be transitioning to start vaccinating people 18 years and older with disabilities and high-risk medical conditions.

In a Facebook post, the Pima County Health Department said people who met certain criteria would be able to be vaccinated that include:

• People with disabilities (physical, intellectual or developmental, mental health or sensory) who receive long-term care services at home
• People with high-risk medical conditions who receive long-term care services at home.
• People who are members of the Arizona Long Term Care System (ALTCS)

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV