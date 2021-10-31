Watch
Arizona doctors emphasize COVID-19 vaccine is safe for kids

AP
This October 2021 photo provided by Pfizer shows kid-size doses of its COVID-19 vaccine in Puurs, Belgium. The vaccine appear safe and nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections in 5- to 11-year-olds, according to study details released Friday, Oct. 22, as the U.S. considers opening vaccinations to that age group. (Pfizer via AP)
Posted at 4:25 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 19:25:30-04

PHOENIX — Arizona doctors say the COVID-19 vaccine is safe for children and presents the best way to get past the inconveniences brought by the pandemic.

RELATED: Arizona details plans for COVID-19 vaccine rollout for 600,000 kids

Pediatricians are looking to reassure parents ahead of anticipated approval of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11.

RELATED: Phoenix Children’s hospital to book child vaccine appointments mid-November

The governor's pandemic adviser Dr. Richard Carmona says waiting until other children go first is a “calculated risk" for parents to take.

He says the risk from vaccination is tiny compared to the risk of developing severe complications from COVID-19.

He says even though most children who get infected have minor illnesses, some end up hospitalized and hundreds have died.

