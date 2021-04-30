Watch
Arizona doctors, clinics can order vaccine starting Monday

Jeff Renfroe
Posted at 1:49 PM, Apr 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-30 16:49:53-04

PHOENIX — State health officials say numerous doctors' offices and clinics in Arizona will be able to directly obtain COVID-19 vaccines starting next week.

Arizona Department of Health Services Director Dr. Cara Christ announced Friday that eligible physicians and local health care providers will no longer have to rely on allocations from their county.

This means nearly 1,200 providers registered with the state can order up to 200 doses within a two-week period from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They will receive the Moderna vaccine because it has less complex storage requirements.

Currently, more than 2.9 million people, or around 40% of Arizona’s population, have gotten at least one vaccine dose.

