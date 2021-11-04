Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to sue over federal vaccine rules

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says he'll sue the Biden administration over its new mandate that large employers require their workers to either be vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing starting in January.

The new rule announced by the federal workforce safety agency Thursday has been expected since President Joe Biden said in September that a federal mandate was planned. Brnovich is seeking the Republican Party's 2022 U.S. Senate nomination and calls the inoculation requirement “the furthest thing in the world from a safe workplace.”

Federal officials say it's needed to protect worker health.

It will be the second lawsuit Brnovich has filed over the mandate.