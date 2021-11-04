Watch
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to sue over federal vaccine rules

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich
Posted at 1:07 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04 16:07:21-04

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich says he'll sue the Biden administration over its new mandate that large employers require their workers to either be vaccinated for COVID-19 or undergo weekly testing starting in January.

The new rule announced by the federal workforce safety agency Thursday has been expected since President Joe Biden said in September that a federal mandate was planned. Brnovich is seeking the Republican Party's 2022 U.S. Senate nomination and calls the inoculation requirement “the furthest thing in the world from a safe workplace.”

Federal officials say it's needed to protect worker health.

It will be the second lawsuit Brnovich has filed over the mandate.

