ADHS: Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments open due to cancellations

Thousands of appointments are available Thursday morning at two state-run vaccine sites.
Posted at 7:19 AM, Mar 18, 2021
The Arizona Department of Health Services says thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments are open Thursday after cancellations.

ADHS tweeted that cancellations throughout the week led to 3,000 appointments available at the State Farm Stadium location and 2,000 appointments available at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

Those 55 and older who are interested in making an appointment can call 844-542-8201 starting at 8 a.m. or go online to podvaccine.azdhs.gov.

For those still struggling to find a vaccine appointment, the ADHS says to keep checking back as appointments open up through the week and vaccine supply increases.

