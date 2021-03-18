ADHS: Thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments open due to cancellations

The Arizona Department of Health Services says thousands of COVID-19 vaccine appointments are open Thursday after cancellations.

ADHS tweeted that cancellations throughout the week led to 3,000 appointments available at the State Farm Stadium location and 2,000 appointments available at Chandler-Gilbert Community College.

As more vaccine becomes available at pharmacies and elsewhere, appointments can and do become available at state sites during the week. Checking online and by phone can net you one of them. 2/2 — AZ Dept of Health (@AZDHS) March 18, 2021

Those 55 and older who are interested in making an appointment can call 844-542-8201 starting at 8 a.m. or go online to podvaccine.azdhs.gov.

For those still struggling to find a vaccine appointment, the ADHS says to keep checking back as appointments open up through the week and vaccine supply increases.