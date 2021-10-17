Watch
NewsVaccine in Arizona

Actions

$100 gift cards available when vaccinated through City of Phoenix mobile labs

items.[0].image.alt
vaccine
A coronavirus vaccine is now available in Russia.
vaccine
Posted at 6:29 PM, Oct 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-16 21:29:01-04

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is offering $100 gift cards to those who get their COVID-19 shots.

City officials say in order to get the card you must be fully vaccinated and have received both shots at one of their mobile vaccine vans. There is no gift card incentive for booster shots.

Officials say this is a pilot program and the gift cards will only be available while supplies last.

If the program is successful, city leaders say they will consider extending the incentive.

You can use the $100 on money or gas.

Officials say the funding is provided by grant money and participating companies like Fry’s and Safeway.

You can schedule an appointment on the city’s website.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV