$100 gift cards available when vaccinated through City of Phoenix mobile labs

PHOENIX — The City of Phoenix is offering $100 gift cards to those who get their COVID-19 shots.

City officials say in order to get the card you must be fully vaccinated and have received both shots at one of their mobile vaccine vans. There is no gift card incentive for booster shots.

Officials say this is a pilot program and the gift cards will only be available while supplies last.

If the program is successful, city leaders say they will consider extending the incentive.

You can use the $100 on money or gas.

Officials say the funding is provided by grant money and participating companies like Fry’s and Safeway.

You can schedule an appointment on the city’s website.