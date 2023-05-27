Youngtown community helps throw prom for assisted living residents

Who says prom season is over in the Valley? An assisted living facility in Youngtown hosted its own "senior" prom. Several neighbors stepped up to help them enjoy the special event.

The stage was set at Life Stream Living — complete with balloons, a place to take pictures, a dance floor and plenty of refreshments. But, before anyone takes the dance floor, they must get ready.

"It feels like being pampered. It's been a long time. I was in my 20s when I had on make-up,” said Maureen.

She's one of dozens who got a little touch-up of make-up.

"I am looking excited because this is the first day I have come out of my room in a week and a half because I have been sick. So, this is where it's at babe," said Angela

All of this is for a senior prom in this tight-knit community in Youngtown.

For Kristy Raynovic, it's been decades since her prom.

"Sentimental. Scary. Weird,” is how Raynovic described the prom.

She says something about this one is different.

"No guys that I want. I had a boyfriend then,” added Raynovic.

Paul Leo, Sr. missed his prom in 1970.

"I went to the military instead. When I came out, I had my first class reunion and it was a dump,” said Leo, Sr.

So, voting for king and queen now he says, is as good as gold.

"This is great! They are my age. They are funny. They're great. They're laughing. I am a goofy kind of guy. I enjoy having fun,” added Leo.

Clarissa Romero and Crystal Stayner, along with others, helped plan the prom.

Stayner posted the idea on the Nextdoor app.

“And, it blew up. When I say blew up, I mean non-stop messages and phone calls,” said Stayner.

"Tons and tons of dresses were donated. Suits were donated. Everything,” said Romero.

The people who spent months putting this senior prom together wanted only to provide fun for the residents with food and a little dancing. But, in the end, it was the organizers who got much more than they bargained for.

"I definitely got to know my neighbors better and got to know the residents better,” said Stayner.

