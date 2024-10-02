'You need a Nathan': Valley man with autism celebrates one year of work at a community center

Nathan Randall starts his work day by scooping ice, prepping dishes, and signing in seniors.

He got his first paid job just a year ago at the Escalante Community Center as a lunch server for their senior meals program.

“We got a few more complaints before Nathan," his boss, Megan Wilson, said. "Now we don’t get complaints anymore. So we really appreciate that.”

Wilson hired him through the Pathway to Work program, a local organization that helps people with disabilities get jobs in the Valley.

His job coach, Lemuel Green, said success stories like Randall's are exciting to see, especially as October is National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

“I’ve seen him grow so much and learn so much. I've seen him start to self-advocate a little bit more," Green said.

Randall also recently got a raise and often receives compliments from his loyal customers.

“It’s service with a smile," Subhash Mehta said. "Every single day."

Despite the praise and the raise, for Randall, it's all about getting the job done.

“I think my favorite part of work is wiping the counters, or wiping the dishes with a towel washcloth," Randall said.

With one year under his belt at work, Randall is just getting started.

“I want to see him grow and succeed, and to become completely independent," Green said.

Wilson hopes Randall sticks around for a lot longer than a year, saying hiring him was one of the best decisions she ever made.

"You need a Nathan at your work. Someone who is just a cheerleader and shows up ready to work every day," Wilson said.

Pathway to Work has helped place dozens of people into jobs across the Valley, you can click here to learn more about their employment training programs.