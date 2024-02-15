WWII veteran Lillian Bibbs celebrates 100th birthday in Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ — Lillian Bibbs is celebrating a huge milestone this Valentine’s Day: her 100th birthday!

Bibbs family

The World War II veteran was born on Feb. 14, 1924, in Texas. She had 19 siblings.

She married in 1946 and had four children who then gave her 13 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and six great-great-grandchildren.

Bibbs family

Bibbs enlisted in the United States Women's Army Corps in November 1944. The corps provided non-combat service options for women during World War II.

It was a brave step for anyone, but especially for a Black woman from Texas during that time.

Bibbs family

Bibbs received three medals for her service — a WWII Victory Medal, the American Campaign Medal, and Good Conduct Medal.

To celebrate her century-and-counting lifetime, a special birthday party was held at a group home in Maricopa on Wednesday afternoon.