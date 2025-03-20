Woman with same name helps find older woman in need of help

GILBERT, AZ — On Tuesday, Gilbert police responded to multiple calls on a welfare check for an elderly woman near Ray and Recker roads.

Police say witnesses saw Linda Smith attempting to cross Ray Road, where there was no crosswalk and was seen walking along the median.

On her drive home, Linda Gomez spotted Smith and pulled over to help.

"Are you okay? And she's like, "I'm lost!" said Gomez. "I ran across the street and I grabbed her and I said come on."

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

Gomez then called 911, that is when they realized they were meant to find one another.

"Your name is Linda? And I go, 'My name is Linda!"

ABC15's Christine Stanwood spoke to Gomez who helped Smith get to safety. Watch the story in the player above.

Police were able to get Smith home but say she gets out of her home from time to time. An officer shared information for enrolling Smith into Gilbert police's Bring Me Home Program.

"This free service is available to any resident of the Town of Gilbert who may have difficulty communicating. It is designed for individuals with Autism, Down Syndrome, and other developmental or cognitive disabilities. The program also aims to assist senior citizens diagnosed with Dementia or Alzheimer's disease. All information provided is confidential, allowing Gilbert PD dispatchers and officers to more efficiently search for individuals who have strayed away from home and return them to their loved ones," read a release.

Here are 6 steps community members can take if they encounter someone in such a situation:

1. Assess the Situation: Observe the individual to understand or gather information on their current condition — whether they seem confused, unable to communicate clearly, or are exhibiting unusual behavior.

2. Approach with Care: If it feels safe, approach the individual calmly and speak to them in a gentle manner. Sometimes, a reassuring tone can help.

3. Use Clear Communication: When speaking to the individual, use simple and direct language. Avoid complex sentences and jargon that might confuse them further.

4. Be Patient: Sometimes it takes time for a confused individual to respond. Give them the time they need to process information and respond to your questions.

5. Contact Authorities: If you feel the person is in distress, lost, or unable to communicate, do not hesitate to call local authorities for assistance. Provide them with all relevant information about the individual’s condition.

6. Learn more: If you live in the Town of Gilbert and have a loved one who is at risk of wandering or eloping, we encourage you to register them in our Bring Me Home Program. This free and confidential service offered by the Gilbert Police Department helps reunite families when officers encounter their loved ones.