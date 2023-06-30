West Valley woman on a mission to thank tire shop employee

A woman is on a mission to recognize an act of kindness after she got a flat tire and was going to have trouble paying for a new one.

The left rear tire on Sarah Jenkins' car was constantly low. She wasn't always sure she'd make it to her local Discount Tire near 83rd Avenue and Bell Road to get it filled.

When she visited the store Thursday, she says an employee suggested taking a closer look.

"I parked, went in there and they were checking it for me. He then came and said there was a nail in my tire," said Jenkins.

Her tire could not be patched and she needed a new one.

"I was just sitting there, got up and went outside. I started crying outside because I did not want everybody to see me crying," Jenkins said. "And then, he pulled my car up."

The tears, she says, was from everything hitting her all at once.

"My brother has terminal cancer. I live on $822 a month for disability. I have COPD and it was just too much," said Jenkins. "The stress is starting to get to me."

She felt a wash of gratitude toward the employee after he told her the tire was paid for.

"When he handed me the keys and said, 'I paid for it', I broke down, gave him a hug and started crying. I said thank you so much. His parents raised an outstanding young man,” said Jenkins.

Jenkins showed the receipt from her visit Thursday.

The price of a new tire reads $79 and written up top is the name "Sam".

"Nowadays, you don't see young people doing nice things,” said Jenkins.

ABC15 called, emailed, and reached out to Discount Tire on social media to try to connect Jenkins and Sam.

"I would just tell him he doesn't realize just how much of an impact he had on my life today and how much to me,” added Jenkins.

