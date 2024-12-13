WATCH: Veteran and his dog back together after falling on hard times

TEMPE, AZ — Veteran Larry Davidson fell on hard times with health issues and financial woes.

He was just one of the nearly 80,000 eviction cases so far in Maricopa County this year.

Davidson also had to fight for his life in a battle with cancer.

All he had left was his best four-legged friend, a Jack Russell Terrier mix named BJ.

As Davidson worked to get back on his feet, Lost Our Home Pet Rescue in Tempe took his dog in and cared for him.

Now, the two are back together and have a new place to live!

Watch this heartwarming story in the video player above.