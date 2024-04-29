WATCH: Valley woman surprisingly rescues baby foxes

PHOENIX — A case of mistaken identity now has two grey fox kits residing at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center until they are old enough to be released back the wild.

A Phoenix resident was reported to have found the kits behind their shed, and mistaking the kits for orphaned kittens turned them over to AZ Humane Society.

The organization, mistaking them for coyote pups turned them over to Southwest Wildlife – who recognized them for fox kits.

"And it turned out they were grey foxes, which didn't surprise me they both look like brown blobs when they're little," said Kim Carr, the Animal Care Manager at the Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center.

