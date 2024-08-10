WATCH: Valley teen's events combine cars, community and compassion

A Valley teen has made it his mission to make the car community accessible to everyone, and beneficial for even those outside the car community.

He's only 19 years old now, but Matthew Sidell has been arranging and hosting car shows in the Valley for several years. Each event is for a good cause — many have the goal of collecting toy donations for holidays, water for those in need during the hot summers, and more.

An event this weekend aims to collect school supplies for children in underserved communities. It’s called Cars and Coffee and runs Saturday from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on the northwest corner of Dysart and Van Buren.

ABC15 met with Matthew and some of the car show participants to learn more about their passion for combining cars and serving the community. Hear from them in the video player above.