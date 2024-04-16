WATCH: Valley teacher making a difference in the lives of young hospital patients

Being a patient is hard, especially when you're just a child.

As a hospital teacher with Banner’s Child Life Program, Jodi Rall works to secure the resources and support needed to prevent pediatric patients from falling behind academically during extended hospital stays.

She focuses on helping kids stay engaged with their school work and cope with the stress and anxiety they may experience because of their ailments or conditions.

Thousands of children have benefited from her dedication and tutoring, so ABC15 wanted to get to know Rall a little bit, too.

Hear her full story in the video player above.

Do you have a local story of hope or celebration that deserves to be told? Send in your ideas to share@abc15.com.