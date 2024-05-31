Watch Now
WATCH: Valley support group Billy's Place giving appreciation to mental health professionals

Billy's Place is handing out the self-care boxes as part of Mental Health Awareness Month
Counselors, socials workers and other mental health professionals on school campuses in the Valley dedicate their lives to supporting students in their most difficult hour. Thursday morning, local grief support group Billy's Place gave them a special token of appreciation.
Posted at 6:35 PM, May 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 21:35:51-04

PHOENIX — Counselors, socials workers and other mental health professionals on school campuses in the Valley dedicate their lives to supporting students in their most difficult hour.

Thursday morning, local grief support group Billy's Place gave them a special token of appreciation.

Billy's Place has been handing out self-care boxes to school social workers, counselors, mental health professionals, and other support staff throughout the month of May for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The group was at Desert Vista High School on Thursday morning making sure to deliver a small gift to those making a huge impact.

