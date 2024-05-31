WATCH: Valley support group Billy's Place giving appreciation to mental health professionals

PHOENIX — Counselors, socials workers and other mental health professionals on school campuses in the Valley dedicate their lives to supporting students in their most difficult hour.

Thursday morning, local grief support group Billy's Place gave them a special token of appreciation.

Uplifting Arizona Share your stories of hope and celebration! Have an uplifting story from your Arizona community? Share your good news here!

Billy's Place has been handing out self-care boxes to school social workers, counselors, mental health professionals, and other support staff throughout the month of May for Mental Health Awareness Month.

The group was at Desert Vista High School on Thursday morning making sure to deliver a small gift to those making a huge impact.

Watch the full story on this group making a difference in our community in the player above.