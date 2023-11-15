WATCH: Valley seventh-grader sets record in recent triathlon

Ariana Dinu may be small, but she is “crushing it!”

The Great Hearts Scottsdale Preparatory Academy seventh-grader recently set a world record in her age category during the “Crush It 140.6” triathlon.

She completed the 140-mile event earlier this month in just 15 hours and 20 minutes, according to her school.

The 12-and-a-half-year-old is now the youngest known person with the fastest time in a running, bicycling, and swimming triathlon event!

