TEMPE, AZ — One Valley man is showing it doesn't matter your age when it comes to expanding your knowledge and education.

Michael Sneberger has had many positions over the years, from data privacy attorney to helicopter pilot.

But recently, the 61-year-old just became the oldest person at ASU to get a computer science degree.

