WATCH: Valley Needlewielders create handmade goods to help Arizonans and people across the world

TEMPE, AZ — With one stitch, loop, and skein at a time, a local group is making a big difference in the East Valley and beyond.

The Tempe Needlewielders is a group of women who share a passion for crocheting, knitting, and sewing, all for a good cause. They create hats, neck warmers, scarves, gloves, socks, and slippers, and donate them to local churches, surrounding communities, and even troops serving overseas.

Thousands of hours have gone into these handmade projects, which is one reason why the group recently earned Tempe's World of Difference Award.

Donations of materials like yarn, thread, fabric and needles can be dropped off at the Pyle Adult Recreation Center, located at 55 E Southern Avenue.

Learn more about the group and why they do what they do in the video player above.