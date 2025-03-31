WATCH: Valley man leaves rough road for path of success through Rosalie's Place

Rosalie's Place provides temporary living and working opportunities for adults looking to make their way away from homelessness.
The St. Vincent de Paul facility in Phoenix has 71 beds and offers support with financial planning, resume writing, skills coaching, job training, and permanent housing searching.
One person who is benefiting from his experience at Rosalie's Place is George.
ABC15's Patricio Espinoza is sharing George's personal story of struggle to a new road of success. Watch his story in the video player above.
