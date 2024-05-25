WATCH: Valley girl meets and learns from a real Rosie the Riveter role model

MESA, AZ — A Valley 10-year-old is meeting her hero while getting a history lesson from a real Rosie the Riveter role model.

Two months ago, Audrey Graft dressed up as the woman cultural icon for her themed birthday photos. She took the photos at the WWII Air Force Museum in Mesa and soon found out about a local real-life Rosie who recently turned 100 years old and received the Medal of Congressional Honor.

And now, Audrey is meeting the local hero, Erlinda Gallegos Avila, to tour the Mesa museum and learn history.

Watch the uplifting story in the video player above.