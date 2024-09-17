WATCH: Valley barber gives back to West Valley firefighters one cut at a time

PEORIA, AZ — A Valley barber donated his time and expertise to help firefighters take some time for themselves.

Israel Escalante with The Classic Way Barber Studio, stopped by a Peoria Fire Department station on September 11 to offer free haircuts to the crew in order to show his support and appreciation for their community service.

“I think they need to know that we appreciate what they’re doing, they’re risking their life to save another life,” said Escalante.

Over ten hours, he lowered the ears of 18 firefighters. It was a gesture that wasn’t lost on Captain Chris Blundon.

“How special is that, that in the midst of running all our calls and all the time taken to run our emergencies, someone's actually at our station to help take care of us,” said Blundon.

In the video player above, ABC15’s Cameron Polom talks with the barber about his efforts to give back to those who show bravery and sacrifice every day.