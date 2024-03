PHOENIX — A 91-year-old will sleep comfortably this summer after being gifted a free air conditioning system from Habitat for Humanity!

The man, identified as Gilbert, says he went without air conditioning for three years because he couldn't afford to replace his broken system.

Habitat for Humanity got word and stepped in, replacing Gilbert's system for $0!

Watch the full story in the player above to see Gilbert's heartwarming gift from Habitat for Humanity!