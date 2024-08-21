WATCH: Unlikely ASU besties bridge intergenerational gap, bond through handwritten letters

Arizona State University student Mahima Mishra never thought a woman who graduated from the university in the 1960s would be among her best friends.

The partnership started as a simple pen pal exchange between Mishra and the 78-year-old retired English teacher and ASU grad.

Mishra and a few dozen other students started writing to seniors to not only help them from experiencing isolation and loneliness but also to open their minds to different perspectives.

The simple handwritten exchange has changed both of their lives for the better.

