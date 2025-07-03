WATCH: Sun City couple spends holidays serving those who serve

SUN CITY, AZ — A Sun City couple is spending their holidays serving those who put their lives on the line to serve our community.

Mike and Joy Fanning serve the brave men and women at Fire Station #131 for every holiday of the year.

From Thanksgiving turkeys to 4th of July ribs, they box up their meals with love and deliver them just down the road.

It's their way of saying thank you to the firefighters who are on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

In the player above, hear from the Fannings and the firefighters as they both get ready for another holiday meal.