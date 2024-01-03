WATCH: Student-run garden at ASU provides more than just an agriculture lesson

MESA, AZ — Students at an East Valley college campus are sowing seeds for the future in more ways than one.

A student-run garden at Arizona State University’s Polytechnic campus not only teaches sustainability and agricultural lessons but also feeds their community.

Volunteers tend to the garden and harvest its fruits and vegetables which are then given away for free at a pop-up farm stand serving people on the campus.

Hear from the students and professors involved in the gardening program in the video player above.