Watch Now
NewsUplifting Arizona

Actions

WATCH: Student-run garden at ASU provides more than just an agriculture lesson

The garden is at ASU's Polytechnic campus
Students at Arizona State University are sowing seeds for the future in more ways than one.
gardening vegetables AP
Posted at 6:28 PM, Jan 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-02 20:28:40-05

MESA, AZ — Students at an East Valley college campus are sowing seeds for the future in more ways than one.

A student-run garden at Arizona State University’s Polytechnic campus not only teaches sustainability and agricultural lessons but also feeds their community.

Volunteers tend to the garden and harvest its fruits and vegetables which are then given away for free at a pop-up farm stand serving people on the campus.

Hear from the students and professors involved in the gardening program in the video player above.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo